Watch: Emotional moment cancer-stricken Rio Spurr scores Doncaster Rovers goal

Little Rio Spurr and dad Tommy received the warmest of welcomes during half-time of Rovers’ 1-0 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Former Rovers defender Tommy was in attendance to receive his heritage shirt from the club, and brought Rio along with him.

While his Dad was being interviewed on the pitch, Rio passed the ball around with the Rovers’ substitutes, before running through on goal and finding the back of the net, which resulted in a huge cheer around the Eco-Power Stadium and his name being chanted by the home fans.

Tommy Spurr with his son Rio. (Photo: Doncaster Rovers FC).

Earlier this year, three-year-old Rio was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer that had also spread to his lungs. He has since began intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The Spurr family are seeking to raise as much money as possible to ensure the best treatment is received, with several fundraising events taking place over the last few months.

On November 13, a game organised by Sellebrity Soccer will be held at the Eco-Power Stadium which will bring ex-pros and celebrities together for a charity match dedicated to Rio.

Tommy Spurr will pull back on his boots for the game, along with several fellow former Rovers players including head of football operations James Coppinger.

Other ex-Rovers players set to be involved include Rob Jones, Chris Brown, Billy Paynter and David Cotterill along with current Academy coaches Frank Sinclair and Martin Woods plus former manager Dean Saunders.

Celebrities set to feature in the game include: Lewis Reeves (Unforgotten), Tom Zanetti (DJ), Sharkey (YouTube), Dan Osborne (The Only Way is Essex), Jake Cornish (Love Island), Man Like Haks (comedian), Ashley Taylor Dawson (Hollyoaks), Dean Gaffney (Eastenders), Flintz (Britain’s Got Talent), Dean Edwards (TV chef), Matt Lapinskas (Eastenders), Warren Phiilips (Survival of the Fittest), Chet Sket (Ex on the Beach).

Tickets for the event are on sale now, priced at £10 for adults and £7 concessions.