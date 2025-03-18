Watch: Drone footage captures return of Flying Scotsman to Doncaster

This was the moment the historic Flying Scotsman steamed back into Doncaster – with drone footage capturing her homecoming in front of fans who rushed to catch a glimpse.

The iconic loco, built at Doncaster Plant Works and which first took to the rails in 1923, briefly passed through the city yesterday afternoon en route to the National Railway Museum in York.

Plenty of people were out to see her – and local drone enthusiast Chris Brown captured the moment she puffed through Bessacarr.