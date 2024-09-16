Watch: Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson reveals he was "mostly smashed" during Grand Tour filming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he was ‘mostly smashed’ while filming the final episode of The Grand Tour with his co-stars James May and Richard Hammond.

The trio, who first hit our screens together on Top Gear 22 years ago, are celebrating their final stint on television as their Amazon Prime series reaches its end.

Speaking at a Q&A following a premiere screening of The Grand Tour: One For The Road, the 64-year-old said that he and his co-stars were ‘mostly smashed’ during filming but ‘hopefully nobody will notice’.

He also claimed that a third of a cargo plane was filled with beer, instead of camera equipment.

Jeremy Clarkson, with co-stars James May and Richard Hammond, said the cast and crew were "mostly smashed" during the filming of the Grand Tour.

When asked about how much units of alcohol they drank per episode, Clarkson revealed: ‘I’ll let you into a little secret on that one.

‘We had a big cargo plane… to move all of the kit that we needed out to film a show like that, you’ve got 70 people on the crew, a lot of people, you’ve got to get the cars out there, the spare parts out there, the camera equipment, the sound equipment, the minicams, the drones, it was a hell of a lot, and we didn’t fill the plane.

‘So there was third of it was left – we thought, “Well what should we put on that?” Beer was the answer.

‘So we had a third of an Antonov of beer to get through on that one.’

He went on: ‘But we do drink a lot, we are mostly smashed… hopefully, nobody will notice that at the end of that lake crossing most of that drink had gone.

‘Did you then notice we set off driving the next day?

‘I’m duty-bound to tell you there was a three-day gap between arriving and setting off – but there wasn’t.’

The final two-hour instalment of The Grand Tour left fans sobbing, as Clarkson, Hammond and May travelled to Zimbabwe to explore challenging landscapes in cars the three men have always wanted, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag.

However, the trio chose not to end their time on the road in Zimbabwe, but to return to Kubu Island in Botswana which featured in their Top Gear special back in 2007.

In the final episode after their journey through Zimbabwe, Clarkson said: ‘We were now on our final drive together heading to our favourite place in the world.’

He added: ‘We’ve travelled thousands and thousands and thousands of miles and had thousands and thousands and thousands of adventures.

‘And we’re going to end up right where we started.’

Hammond then said: ‘Never thought that what we do together would go on as it has.

‘I was excited when I got the job way back, very excited.

‘But I never dreamed it would grow into a career and life-defining adventure.

‘And occasionally, nearly career and life-ending adventure.

‘I can’t pretend it isn’t going to be a wrench ending this, because it is.’

The drive to Kabu saw Clarkson choke up as they discovered the cars they drove during the 2007 special lying on the side of the road.

Approaching their final stop, the presenter said: ‘It just remains for me to say thank you very much for watching. Thank you It means a lot.’

The series end comes after Clarkson admitted he’s too ‘unfit and fat and old’ for filming some parts of the programme, which has run from 2016.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host said: ‘I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else.

‘We’ve done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air.’

He continued to The Times that the show ‘is immensely physical and when you’re unfit and fat and old, which I am,’ making some parts of filming the show, like camping and the outdoor conditions, more difficult.

Clarkson’s comments echo May saying he thinks the time is right for a brand new motoring show to take the place of Top Gear and The Grand Tour, because the trio are ‘too old’.