WATCH: Doncaster workers perform 'very silly' version of Band Aid Christmas classic for charity

Workers at Askern’s Multi Web Marketing took on the Band Aid Christmas classic to raise money for homeless charity Shelter.

The firm are hoping the video will go viral to raise as much money as possible for the organisation.

Kelly White said: “We are trying to raise money for charity.

Staff at Multi Web Marketing perform the Band Aid classic Do They Know Its Christmas?

"We have done a very silly version of Band Aid and we are trying to get in front of as many people as possible.”

The clip features staff singing along to the festive musical favourite, originally relased in 1984 to aid victims of famine in Ethiopia and while later led to the global fundraising concert Live Aid, organised by Sir Bob Geldof and which featured a host of top musical stars.