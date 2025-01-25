Watch: Doncaster village's unusual landmark plane heads to new home in Lithuania
The Jet Provost has welcomed visitors to Fishlake for the last few years, standing guard in a field off Pinfold Lane.
But the aircraft – which has links to King Charles - has been shipped across the seas to the Baltic state where it will be reconstructed after gaining a new owner.
Doncaster’s Marc Hughes first brought XS186 to the village in 2022, after it had been restored at Metheringham Airfield in Lincolnshire.
The British trainer aircraft were used by the RAF from 1955 to 1993 and although the aircraft was unable to fly, spectators regularly used to gather in Fishlake to watch its engines fired up.
First taking to the skies in 1964, its engine came from a plane that King Charles III learned to fly in.
Video: Chris Brown
