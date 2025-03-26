Watch: Doncaster triple amputee veteran sets off on 7,000 mile solo Pacific crossing

A triple amputee from Doncaster has officially set off on an epic adventure to sail solo and unsupported in a 7,000 mile voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33-year-old former British soldier Craig Wood is aiming to become the world’s first triple amputee to sail solo, non-stop and unsupported 7,000 nautical miles from Puerto Vallarta in Mexico to Osaka in Japan.

Having completed his final preparations onboard his boat Sirius II, Craig set off from Mexico on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expected to take up to 80 days, Craig will be overcoming unpredictable weather, waves as tall as two double decker buses, isolation and sleep deprivation - all whilst managing the additional challenges associated with his injuries.

Craig wants to become the first triple amputee to complete the epic voyage.

His gruelling adventur­­­e is expected to end in early May.

He said: “I was working up until the last minute preparing the boat, getting last bits of kit fitted and ensuring I had all my supplies ready to go.”

“This is such a huge challenge, with plenty of risk so I’ve put in the effort to be fully prepared with no stone left unturned.”

Craig’s boat for this voyage will be a 41- foot aluminium catamaran, a custom-built yacht made for the tougher conditions he will face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former soldier Craig Wood is sailing from Mexico to Japan.

He added; “We have fully adapted my catamaran for the voyage so that even if I have an issue with my prosthetic arm, I can still sail one handed.

“That’s not just adding in rails and electric winches, but also reconfiguring the galley to make sure everything is at an accessible height.”

Having gone through basic training as a rifleman in the British Army, Craig was posted to Afghanistan shortly after his 18th birthday.

It was just three months into his first tour when his life was to change forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triple amputee Craig is sailing 7,000 miles, solo, non-stop and unsupported.

Craig lost both legs and his left hand in an IED (improvised explosive device) bomb blast on July 30, 2009. He also suffered two collapsed lungs, lost 27 pints of blood and his face was ravaged by shrapnel.

It took eight months for Craig to learn to walk again and four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation work at the dedicated Headley Court facility in Surrey to improve his quality of life.

His recovery was long, slow and painful – with over 20 operations over four years. It was a mental and physical battle.

Craig added: “At points it almost got the best of me, but my family were amazing, and I couldn’t change my situation – so I came to terms with it and decided to be the best triple amputee I could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had support from some amazing charities including Blesma and Turn to Starboard.

“My dad then encouraged me to return to a hobby I shared with him as a child on family trips to Bridlington - sailing.

“It helped me overcome the feeling of being trapped and showed me that even with my handicap everything is possible,” Craig said. “A new world of opportunity opened up, and a new purpose grew in me.

"Today, my life has developed beyond my dreams.”

Fifteen years on, Craig lives on his boat, Sirius II, with his wife, Renata, and their two young children for much of the year. It’s a nomadic lifestyle true to the character he has become and one which the whole family embraces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite all of the challenges I’m going to face, being away from my wife and children is still going to be the hardest one of all.

“However, through this expedition if I can help change the perception of disability, and show how sailing can transform lives of those affected by trauma – it will have been well worth it.

“It’s also a chance for me to raise awareness and money for the two amazing charities who were there for me during my rehabilitation and recovery.”

To support Craig’s record breaking Pacific voyage, visit First Triple Amputee to Sail Solo Across the Pacific | givestar

To track Craig’s daily progress, visit HOME | Craig Wood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting Craig’s record-breaking sail are his partners Team Forces, Boxxe, Collins Aerospace, Ottobock and Palo Alto.

Follow Craig’s voyage on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms on @Craigwoodsails

Additionally, Craig wants to thank all the other organisations who have supported his sail including; Blue Wave, Branding Science, Dataminr, Henri Lloyd, Lanex Ropes, NSSLGlobal, Panama Yachting Services, Predict Wind, Rolly tasker, Sun God, The yacht Rigger, Total Boat and Veeam.