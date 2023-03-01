News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Doncaster teen's fall after posing for Google car goes viral on TikTok

This is the moment a Doncaster schoolboy’s attempt to pose for a Google Street View car ended in disaster - when he was caught on camera tripping over a curb.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:12pm

And a video of the incident in November last year has now gone viral on TikTok – with nearly four million views.

Images from Google Maps show a group of school students chasing after the car as it took pictures in and around The Dome leisure centre last autumn.

A group of youngsters can be seen crossing a car park with – the moment one stumbled and ended up flat on his back after tripping over a curb.

The youngster's fall on camera was caught by Google Maps. (Photo: Google).
Other children can be seen howling with laughter – while subsequent images on Google Maps show the youngster in a heap on the floor.

Footage of the incident, captioned ‘never pose for Google Earth’ which you can watch HERE has been viewed 3.8 million times.

