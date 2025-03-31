Watch: Doncaster teacher wows Britain's Got Talent with funny song about his annoying kids
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Andrew Hindson appeared on Saturday night’s edition of the ITV talent show and had judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli in stitches as he performed the track – with host Ant McPartlin comparing him to comic Peter Kay.
The 30-year-old started by telling the audience that this was his first ever gig – and had just become a father for the third time.
As he sat with his guitar, Andy told viewers and the panel he'd love to do this full time - and announced he'd written a song for his kids.
Both judges and audiences were left confused when he started telling his kids to "go to sleep."
However, it became evident that he was a comedic act when he sang the line: "I hope that you all know, today all of you have been little bas- before he paused and said "baskets."
The line had Bruno Tonioli in fits of laughter and it didn't stop there.
As the teacher carried on with his hilarious lyrics, he was given a standing ovation, as Simon Cowell announced he thought it was going to be a sentimental father son type song. "But it wasn't," he said. "It was chicken nuggets every night," as he tried to imitate a northern accent.
He was given four yeses from the judges and backstage Ant told him: "You remind me of an early Peter Kay. You're very funny."
