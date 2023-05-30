Watch: Doncaster skydiver in shock marriage proposal seconds after pair jump from plane

Robbie Dorans stunned bride-to-be Ashleigh Scott by going down on one knee and whipping out an engagement ring moments after the pair landed following their skydives at an airfield in Lincolnshire.

Ashleigh had always wanted to do a skydive as part of her ‘bucket list’ and conquer her fear of heights – but was stunned when Robbie turned the jump at Hibaldstow Airfield into a chance to pop the question.

She said: “I was totally overwhelmed and shocked – I just wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Robbie stunned Ashleigh with his dramatic marriage proposal.

Both had jumped out of the plane from 15,000ft seconds apart on tandem dives with instructors, with Robbie landing on the ground first so he could make the proposal.

Video shows an instructor racing towards him as he touches down, passing him the ring and telling him: “You ready for this?”

Robbie replies: “Definitely!,” with his instructor replying: “That’s good man, best of luck!”

After Ashleigh had landed, Robbie dropped to his knee in front of her and can be seen on camera telling her: “I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”A clearly shocked Ashleigh can be seen clutching her hands to her face, excitedly shouting “oh no!,” “oh my God!” before screaming “yes!” to cheers from those watching on.

Said Robbie: “I found a perfect opportunity to propose. It's something different and without her knowing.”

"I knew that I was going to propose at some time this year but I wanted it to be something special, something different. I wanted it to stand out and hopefully make it special.”

Said Ashleigh: “You did. I will never forget that.

"I didn't actually have time to process it so it has taken a few days to click in. I keep looking at my hand and I’m like ‘ooh, I’m engaged.”

The two have been together for five years and have two young children. Ashleigh’s proud dad Gary said: “It was such a special moment.”