Watch: Doncaster schoolboys arrive at prom handcuffed in prison van - and go viral on TikTok

And the fantastic foursome have gone viral – with a clip of their antics being viewed more than 3.6 million times on TikTok.

Bobby Watson and Noah Currie, both 16 and 15-year-olds Thomas Burgon and Lennon Cooper were met with huge cheers and laughter as they arrived at Doncaster Rugby Union Club for the McAuley end of school bash.

The stunt was dreamed up by Noah’s dad John and Aaron and Clare Firth of Doncaster Restraint Museum, a quirky exhibition which features the world’s biggest collection of restraints and handcuffs and which has recently added the prison van to its collection.

The handcuffed lads turn up at their prom in a prison van.

Explained Aaron: "Like all the best ideas, it came together in the pub. Noah’s dad asked me if I’d take him to his prom in the back of the prison van.

"I said, to him ‘sponsor me £200 for the Yorkshire Children’s Air Ambulance and I’ll do it.”

So Aaron and Clare shackled the foursome in cuffs, donned prison guard uniforms and then chucked the lads in the back of the van before driving them to the prom in Armthorpe.

The group of friends are shown trying not to laugh as they shuffle out of the old police van chained to each other.

The boys were all shackled and thrown in the van. (Photo: Doncaster Restraint Museum)

Sharing the video on TikTok, Lennon wrote: 'There's only one way to turn up at prom” and the video is close to clocking up four million views.

Added Aaron: “I’ve been blown away by the response to it and Lennon’s TikTok.

"It has been unreal. We’ve had so many positive comments about how cool and fun this idea was, although some people were saying ‘what a waste of public money,’ thinking the police or prison service were doing it, not realising it was a private van!

"I just opened the doors and said ‘ladies and gentleman – here are the bad boys – and the place went mad.

"Clare and I had a blast and so did the boys. It was a real giggle.”

You can find out more about Doncaster Restraint Musuem HERE