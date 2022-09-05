Watch: Doncaster Rovers fans in emotional tribute to former boss Sammy Chung
This is the moment Doncaster Rovers fans paid tribite to former boss Sammy Chung following his death at the age of 90.
Supporters stood and applauded Chung ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Mansfield Town at the Eco Power Stadium as a giant screen displayed a picture of the boss who was in charge at Rovers from 1994-1996.
Players and supporters from both sides joined the tribute ahead of kick off.
He died last Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness.
Most Popular
-
1
'Idiot shooting people' as gun fired from moving car in Doncaster
-
2
'Sleep tight brother:' Tributes pour in following death of Doncaster football and music 'legend'
-
3
Bus shelter wrecked by BMW in early morning Doncaster road smash
-
4
Police launch probe after string of violent car thefts across Doncaster
-
5
Terrified residents plagued by brick-throwing yob gang in Doncaster village
Following the news, a Doncaster Rovers spokesman said: “All at Rovers are sad to learn of the death of former manager Sammy Chung at the age of 90.
“He was appointed Rovers manager in 1994 and was in charge for two seasons in the fourth tier, during a difficult period for the club.
“His professional career as a player began as a striker with Reading in the 1950s before a switch to Norwich City. He then joined Watford, for whom he made almost 250 appearances.
“After a spell as a coach, his break in management came with Wolverhampton Wanderers, for whom he secured promotion to the top flight as Division Two champions during his first season in charge.
“After coaching in the United Arab Emirates, he joined the coaching staff at Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, before landing the Rovers job in the summer of 1994.”
Born Cyril Chung in 1932 in Abingdon-on-Thames, to a Chinese father and English mother, Chung's departure from Belle Vue was one of the most bizarre in the club's history.
Chung arrived at his office on the first day of the 1996-97 season to find he had been sacked and that former Chelsea and England star Kerry Dixon had been appointed in his place by controversial former club benefactor Ken Richardson.
Following his spell at Doncaster, he worked in Barbados, on the coaching staff at non-league Minehead and also in a children's home before retiring to Somerset.
He was even referenced in the cult 1974 UK number one single Kung Fu Fighting with singer Carl Douglas writing: "Everybody was kung-fu fighting, those cats were fast as lightning. In fact it was a little bit frightening, for they fought with expert timing. There was funky Billy Chin and little Sammy Chung."