Watch: Doncaster Rovers fans in emotional tribute to former boss Sammy Chung

Supporters stood and applauded Chung ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Mansfield Town at the Eco Power Stadium as a giant screen displayed a picture of the boss who was in charge at Rovers from 1994-1996.

Players and supporters from both sides joined the tribute ahead of kick off.

He died last Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness.

Doncaster Rovers fans paid tribute to Sammy Chung.

Following the news, a Doncaster Rovers spokesman said: “All at Rovers are sad to learn of the death of former manager Sammy Chung at the age of 90.

“He was appointed Rovers manager in 1994 and was in charge for two seasons in the fourth tier, during a difficult period for the club.

“His professional career as a player began as a striker with Reading in the 1950s before a switch to Norwich City. He then joined Watford, for whom he made almost 250 appearances.

“After a spell as a coach, his break in management came with Wolverhampton Wanderers, for whom he secured promotion to the top flight as Division Two champions during his first season in charge.

“After coaching in the United Arab Emirates, he joined the coaching staff at Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, before landing the Rovers job in the summer of 1994.”

Born Cyril Chung in 1932 in Abingdon-on-Thames, to a Chinese father and English mother, Chung's departure from Belle Vue was one of the most bizarre in the club's history.

Chung arrived at his office on the first day of the 1996-97 season to find he had been sacked and that former Chelsea and England star Kerry Dixon had been appointed in his place by controversial former club benefactor Ken Richardson.

Following his spell at Doncaster, he worked in Barbados, on the coaching staff at non-league Minehead and also in a children's home before retiring to Somerset.