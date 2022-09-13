Watch: Doncaster residents join nationwide applause for Queen Elizabeth II
People across Doncaster took to their doorsteps to take part in a nationwide minute’s applause for Queen Elizabeth II.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:41 am
The nationwide call for people to show their appreciation for the late monarch took place at 7pm last night with people taking to their doorsteps all over the UK.
The unofficial event was organised via Facebook.
A nationwide minute’s silence will take place on Sunday at 8pm to “mourn and reflect on the legacy of the Queen” ahead of her funeral on Monday.