Watch: Doncaster daredevil terrifies Britain's Got Talent judges with hair-raising stunt

This is the hair-raising moment a Doncaster daredevil wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent with a terrifying stunt routine.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:54 BST

Circus performer Antony Torralvo appeared on Saturday night’s edition of the hit ITV show – with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli – barely able to watch as he climbed a stack of chairs balancing precariously on four glass bottles.

Viewers were given a ‘don’t try this at home’ warning by hosts Ant and Dec while Amanda screamed: “Oh s***!” as Antony, from Misterton, balanced nervously atop the stack of wobbling chairs.

As Antony climed higher and higher up the stack, Alesha exclaimed: “It’s quite hard to watch isn’t it?” while Ant told viewers: “This is freaking me out, look at them wobbling, man!”

Antony Torralvo stunned judges with a terrifying Britain's Got Talent routine. (Photo: ITV).Antony Torralvo stunned judges with a terrifying Britain's Got Talent routine. (Photo: ITV).
Simon was shown watching the hair-raising performance through his fingers, with all four judges rising to give Antony a standing ovation and with no red cross buzzers, a passage through to the live shows later this year.

