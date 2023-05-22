Watch: Doncaster daredevil terrifies Britain's Got Talent judges with hair-raising stunt
This is the hair-raising moment a Doncaster daredevil wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent with a terrifying stunt routine.
Circus performer Antony Torralvo appeared on Saturday night’s edition of the hit ITV show – with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli – barely able to watch as he climbed a stack of chairs balancing precariously on four glass bottles.
Viewers were given a ‘don’t try this at home’ warning by hosts Ant and Dec while Amanda screamed: “Oh s***!” as Antony, from Misterton, balanced nervously atop the stack of wobbling chairs.
As Antony climed higher and higher up the stack, Alesha exclaimed: “It’s quite hard to watch isn’t it?” while Ant told viewers: “This is freaking me out, look at them wobbling, man!”
Simon was shown watching the hair-raising performance through his fingers, with all four judges rising to give Antony a standing ovation and with no red cross buzzers, a passage through to the live shows later this year.