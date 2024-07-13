Watch: Doncaster daredevil, 73, completes one of world's highest bungee jumps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster daredevil military veteran has become one of the oldest people to take on one of the world’s highest bungee jumps as part of a bucket list of adrenalin filled adventures to mark his 73rd birthday.

John Arnold from Campsall plunged 630ft from the Europa Bridge in Austria to raise money for Help for Heroes.

He said: “I have always been an adrenalin junkie - I’ve done a parachute jump and I’ve driven fast cars, so doing this bungee jump was the next challenge on my bucket list.”

He jumped further than the height of Blackpool Tower (518ft) by taking on the daring challenge.

John Arnold made one of the world's highest bungee jumps for his 73rd birthday.

“Life is for living. It’s all about having fun and pushing boundaries; it’s what I’ve always done, and I’m not going to stop now,” said the military veteran.

John, who has been a lorry driver for Tesco in Goole for 14 years, already has his sights set on another challenge to cross off his bucket list.

“My next aim is to become a fitness instructor. Keeping fit has always been very important to me, people my age want to go to the gym, but it can be intimidating. I want to give them the confidence to realise that they can do it too and that age is no barrier to fulfilling your goals.”

John has been raising money for Help For Heroes through his challenges.

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service.

The charity helps them, and their families, to recover and get on with their lives. It has already supported more than 32,000 people and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

John added: “I’m raising money for Help for Heroes because veterans need our help and support returning to civilian life after war and trauma suffered whilst serving their country.”

You can donate to John’s birthday bungee jump HERE. He is hoping to raise £5,000 for the organisation through the daredevil leap.

For more information about Help for Heroes visit Get Help and Support: Help for Heroes - Empowering Veterans | Help For Heroes HERE