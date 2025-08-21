Watch: Doncaster dancer lands starring role in new Florence + The Machine video

A dancer from Doncaster has landed himself a starring role – in the new comeback video from indie rock band Florence + The Machine.

The band, led by Florence Welch, have unveiled Everybody Scream, the epic title track of their new album, which will be released at the end of October.

And making an appearance in the video for the track, which you can watch HERE is Doncaster nightclub dancer Liam Barker.

Liam, who has also just landed a spot dancing for popular nightclub theme night, Bongo’s Bingo, shared a clip of his role in the video on Facebook and said: "Been extremely hard keeping this a secret but I’m finally able to share… the new Florence + The Machine music video is finally out!

“So grateful I got to be a part of this project, from start to finish it was just such a brilliant experience and one I certainly won’t forget!”

The video shows Liam and other dancers at a Gothic style horror party in a countryside manor house – with Florence centre stage in a red dress.

The song arrives after Florence Welch took to social media earlier this week to confirm the details of a sixth album. Set for release on October 31, it follows on from the 2022 album ‘Dance Fever’, and is said to be inspired by mysticism and witchcraft.

Inspiration for the record stems from singer Welch undergoing lifesaving surgery during the ‘Dance Fever Tour’ and starting to look into spiritual mysticism and folk horror – understanding the limits of her body and questioning what it means to be “healed”.

These are themes that helped shape the record, along with exploration of womanhood, partnership, aging, and dying.

All songs were written and produced by Welch over the past two years, and contributions to the LP come from Idles’ Mark Bowen, Mitski, and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Formed in 2007, the London-based band have enjoyed enormous global success, with their debut album Lungs rocketing to number one.

All of the band’s other album releases have also made the UK top two, with three top ten singles also under their belts.