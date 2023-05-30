Watch: Doncaster chippy staff in hilarious YMCA dance routine as they clean up

Workers at Harry’s in Dunsville were caught breaking off from their cleaning up duties to perform their impromptu dance routine in front of the restaurant’s CCTV cameras.

The clip, shared by the restaurant on social media, has proved a hit with customers, with the four workers swapping washing up and cleaning down for a few moves from the much loved 1970s party anthem.

A spokesman for the fish bar said: “Well, that’s one way to enjoy the cleaning down at the end of the night … just keep watching!

Staff at Harry's fish bar stage their impromptu dance routine while cleaning up.

“Now who thinks Harry’s should get themselves on Tik Tok?”