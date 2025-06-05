Watch: City MP praises Doncaster boxing champ Terri Harper in Parliament
Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson sung the praises of the 28-year-old fighter during a debate in the House of Commons, coming after her recent victory over Natalie Zimmermann at the Eco Power Stadium to defend her WBO title.
Ms Jameson said: “I want to pay tribute to Doncaster boxing legend Terri Harper, who is a three-weight world champion and the first British woman to win titles in three weight divisions.
"She defended and retained her lightweight boxing title last month in Doncaster.
"Will the Leader of the House join me in congratulating Terri on her incredible success, and will she make time in the Chamber to discuss how we can encourage girls to become the next generation of leaders in women’s sport, just like Terri?
Lucy Powell, leader of the House responded: “I join my hon. Friend in congratulating Terri.
"We want to see more women getting involved in sport, not only competing at the highest level like Terri but taking part, because it is really good for their life, wellbeing, health and education.”
World lightweight champion Terri cruised past Zimmermann in front of her home crowd, with all three judges scoring the contest 99-91 as Harper extended her record to 16 wins, with two defeats and two draws.
She has now called for a unification fight with fellow Briton and WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois.
