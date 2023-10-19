News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Chaotic scenes as Yungblud enjoys triumphant Doncaster homecoming gig

This is the moment Doncaster rocker Yungblud was given a heroes’ welcome and was mobbed by ecstatic fans at a triumphant homecoming show at a tiny city club.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Hundreds flocked to Norton Coronation Club for the sweat-drenched concert which saw the singer perform a string of his biggest hits in front of overjoyed fans, many of whom travelled across the country and queued for hours to get into the free show.

The concert in his home village followed hot on the heels of a performance for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, which saw him perform new song Happier with fellow South Yorkshire music star, Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon.

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison and whose family still live in Norton, shared video of the chaotic scenes on X, formerly Twitter.

Chaotic scenes as Yungblud enjoys his Doncaster homecoming gig. (Photo: Yungblud/X).Chaotic scenes as Yungblud enjoys his Doncaster homecoming gig. (Photo: Yungblud/X).
The footage shows Yungblud being mobbed by ecstatic fans as they all bounce around the club together, with the star posting: “Wow! Live from my hometown.”

Ahead of the show he said: “This is mental, I actually haven’t slept. I think when you come home it almost means more. I played my Nan’s 60th birthday party here, it’s just mental, the whole city has been going mental. I’m nervous but I’m buzzing.”

He added: “It’s such a big thing for Radio 1 to come to a tiny, tiny city like Doncaster. I always call it a town but it’s a city now and I think everyone is buzzing, it’s got the whole place talking, everyone’s excited, everyone’s here. It’s been crazy.”

Family friend Ricky Butler managed to grab a selfie with the singer and said: “We don’t see him much anymore because he’s famous but it was great to see him and get a picture.”

Family friend Ricky Butler was reunited with Doncaster rocker Yungblud at his free concert at Norton Coronation Club.Family friend Ricky Butler was reunited with Doncaster rocker Yungblud at his free concert at Norton Coronation Club.
Another friend and fan, Michael Price, said: “Just got in from this it was absolutely amazing.

"It must have cost a fortune to put on and it was a big thank you to the people of Donny.

"Dom played here as a kid and rehearsed locally. I’ve seen him play a sellout at the Albert Hall so to see him back home was wonderful. He’s worked so so hard for all the success he’s had.”

