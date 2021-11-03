WATCH: Brave autistic Doncaster girl has her hair cut for the very first time

Ella Gibson had her flowing locks chopped – with the hair being used to make wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Ten year-old Ella from Intake has never had her hair properly cut because of her autism.

But she bravely had 15 inches chopped off by stylist Stacey Halliwell at LM Aesthetics in Hyde Park in aid of the Little Princess Trust, which has been creating wigs from real hair since 2006.

Ella had 15 inches of hair chopped off for charity.

Family friend Laura Whitty said: "Ella has never had her hair cut due to her autism.

"Once her mum explained what The Little Princess Trust actually does with the hair donated from people like Ella, all she has wanted to do since then is help these poorly little girls in whatever way she can.”