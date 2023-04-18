Watch: Beautiful aerial footage shows dramatic sunset over Doncaster
This is the moment stunning aerial footage capture a picturesque sunset over Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST
Drone pilot Sean Cook captured the spectacular clip of the day coming to an end over Thorne earlier this month.
Sean, who offers a range of aerial and photographic services through his Dronelinc business, which you can find out more about HERE regularly takes to the skies above Doncaster to capture the beauty of the city from above.
We hope you enjoy his footage of the sunset over Doncaster.