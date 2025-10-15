Watch: Archive film showing Doncaster in 1980s unearthed after 40 years

An award-winning film produced by pupils at a Doncaster school showing life in the city in the 1980s has been unearthed after more than 40 years – giving a fascinating look back down memory lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1982 short film was made by and featured pupils from Balby Middle School – and shows police catching shop robbers – by tracing a thread on an unravelling jumper.

Teacher Paul Wood helped the youngsters create the movie, entitled A Hook To Catch A Crook and it went on to win a competition called Let’s Make A Film, more than four decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The class’s prize was a trip to then newly opened National Museum of Photography, Film and Television in Bradford for an airing of the flick on the big screen.

The archive film, made by school pupils, captures a snapshot of life in Doncaster in 1982.

The movie was then lost and never seen again – but has now been digitised by Paul’s son Gareth and uploaded to YouTube – and you can watch the ten minute production HERE

Shot at a shop in Ronald Road, the film also features local pubs The Winning Post and The Plough – as well as a glimpse of Balby Road – and a shot of the cream and brown buses which used to travel the city’s streets.

The upload also features the names of all the Year 12 and 13 pupils who took part in the filming 43 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Gareth: “It is a bit of local history that’s recently resurfaced.

“I’ve recently digitised what appears to be the only surviving copy and uploaded it to YouTube so the cast, crew, and local community can enjoy it again. It’s a lovely time capsule of Doncaster in the early 1980s, with street scenes and school life captured by the students themselves.”