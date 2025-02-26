Warning to teatime commuters as motorway is closed in both directions while police deal with an ongoing situation

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 17:38 BST

Police have issued a warning to teatime commuters this evening.

Humberside Police said: “Please be aware that the M62 is closed in both directions from junction 37 to junction 38 including both of the on and off slip roads whilst we deal with an ongoing incident - please avoid the area where possible.”

