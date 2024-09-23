Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers using a popular Doncaster shopping precinct have been warned after a city company boss was stung with a £100 fine.

Mark Telford, owner of Doncaster pest control company Tornado has been slapped with the charge after parking at the White Rose Retail Centre off Carr House Road while making a delivery.

The precinct, which is home to a branch of sandwich chain Subway as well as a Greggs outlet and a number of other shops, is a popular stopping off point for motorists wanting a bite to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Mr Telford says that he was hit with a fine in an unmarked area outside the shops – with no signs in place warning him of potential charges.

Mark Telford was hit with a £100 fine after parking at the White Rose Retail Centre in Hyde Park.

He said: “I parked up while making a delivery for my small local business.

“We parked in what appeared to be a loading bay, as there were no clear signs indicating otherwise.

"To our surprise, we later received a £100 fine for parking in this area. The lack of proper signage left us confused and shocked when the letter arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Upon further inquiry, we discovered from Subway staff and workers on site that hundreds of people are fined each month for parking in this same unmarked area.

"During my appeal, I offered to pay the fine on the condition that additional signage or floor markings be added in this area to prevent other small businesses or members of the public from being unfairly fined.

“Unfortunately, my appeal was rejected, and there seems to be no interest in making any improvements to the area.

“I believe it is important to raise awareness about this issue to protect others from being caught in what appears to be an entrapment scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want this informaton making public to ensure the community in Doncaster is informed and can avoid these unnecessary fines.”

A letter from car park owners Parking Group: The Parking People, says Mr Telford’s Ford Transit van was not parked in a marked bay.

The note added: “Signage, which is clearly displayed throughout the car park, states that this is private land and terms and conditions apply to those who park in the car park.”

We have contacted Parking Group for comment.