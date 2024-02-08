Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posts have been shared on social media promoting a spring fair at Sandall Park on March 23 – offering spaces to stall holders.

The event is advertising stalls at £27 – but organisers at Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, say the event is “fake.”

A spokesman said: “This is fake. Don't fall for it.

Sandall Park bosses say there is no event taking place in the park on March 23.

"Only events on the website https://www.sandallpark.org.uk/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sandall.park are genuine for Sandall Park.

"Apart from Fake Festivals of course which is on their page.

“Message Brian Greathead direct for stalls at Sandall Park events.”