Warning over non-existent fake spring fair at popular Doncaster park

Members of the public have been warned over a non-existent, fake spring fair being advertised at a popular Doncaster park.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
Posts have been shared on social media promoting a spring fair at Sandall Park on March 23 – offering spaces to stall holders.

The event is advertising stalls at £27 – but organisers at Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, say the event is “fake.”

A spokesman said: “This is fake. Don't fall for it.

Sandall Park bosses say there is no event taking place in the park on March 23.Sandall Park bosses say there is no event taking place in the park on March 23.
Sandall Park bosses say there is no event taking place in the park on March 23.
"Only events on the website https://www.sandallpark.org.uk/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sandall.park are genuine for Sandall Park.

"Apart from Fake Festivals of course which is on their page.

“Message Brian Greathead direct for stalls at Sandall Park events.”

The post for the event, which is claimed to be taking place between 10am and 3pm, offers hot food and drinks, stalls, gifts and raffles as well as Easter competitions and was shared on a page called “Stall Holders Wanted.”

