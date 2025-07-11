Warmsworth Gala marks its 75th anniversary this weekend with plenty for all the family
The gala officially launched in 1948 and the event has a strong community feel with the Gala King and Queen, which tradition stems from the first event and long stalls from the local area, including Warmsworth Scouts and Women’s Institute that have attended for many years.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the event hosted on the King George V Playing Field. due to two years missed due to Covid.
Attractions include a fancy dress, dancing, fun fair, dog show, raffle, tombola, martial arts and much more.
A spokesman said: “All are welcome to come along this year to celebrate this, Warmsworth Gala Committee are strongly dedicated to going above and beyond for this milestone and we will hope the event will be around for many more years to come.”
The event takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 12 from noon until 4pm.
