War of words breaks out over visit of football legend Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The England icon, known as Gazza, was due to appear at Mexborough’s Empress Building on March 24.

However, promoters Reyt Good Events have now switched the appearance to the nearby Pastures Lodge – sparking a war of words between the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Facebook, a spokesman for the Empress said: “We regret to inform you that the "An Evening with Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne" event, scheduled to take place at the Empress Building, has been cancelled due to a breach of agreement by the event manager of Reyt Good Events.

Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne during his England hey day.

"Unfortunately, such circumstances are beyond our control, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our valued patrons.

"Reyt Good Events has assured us in writing that guests who wish to receive a full refund due to the changes are fully entitled to one.”

“On a positive note, the Empress Building is in the process of organising the event directly with Gazza's manager, promising a more competitive ticket price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe it will be worth the wait to see your favourite football star later in the year at the Empress.”

It added that “most people” were asking for refunds for the event and that staff had been “taking many calls.”

But Reyt Good his hit back saying the event is not cancelled and will simply go ahead at a different venue on the same date.

On social media, a spokesman said: “It’s been brought to my attention that the original venue for our two Gazza shows has taken it upon themselves to announce these events are cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This appears to have been done to cause confusion amongst ticket buyers and the need to request a refund through the venue website.

“Rest assured, as originally communicated with ticket buyers directly around three weeks ago, the shows are going ahead on March 24 at the Pastures Lodge, Mexborough.

"Any questions please contact us direct and not the former venue as they have no involvement in these shows.”

The former Newcastle, Tottenham and Rangers midfielder also made 57 appearances for England, scoring ten goals and became a national hero after bursting into tears when he received a yellow card in the 1990 World Cup semi final against Germany, which meant he would have missed the final had the Three Lions got there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also remembered for his spectacular goal against Scotland at Euro 96 – and the infamous “Dentist’s chair” celebration which followed.

A spokesman for Reyt Good Events added: “His 20-year journey from humble beginnings to international glory is a tale of passion, dedication, and undeniable talent.

“Gazza will share riveting stories, from the boisterous antics in the changing room to the heart-pounding moments on World Cup fields. Yes, that includes the infamous dentist chair episode that became part of footballing folklore.