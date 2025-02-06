War of words as Britpop band Dodgy pull Doncaster gig at last minute

A war of words has erupted between 90s Britpop band Dodgy and a Doncaster music venue after a concert was shelved at the last minute.

The band, known for hits such as Good Enough and Staying Out For The Summer, were due to play at the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough tonight.

But earlier today the group said the gig was being axed – with the group claiming they had not been paid what they were owed.

Under a post headed “gig cancelled” on Facebook, the band wrote: “It's with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce that we won't be travelling to the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough this evening as the promoter has not paid what he owes us as per the very clear, standard contract.

"We gave him ample opportunities but all he did was give us poor excuses.

"We hate the fact that we have been put in this position, especially as it was supposed to be an Independent Venue Week show.

“Tickets purchased shall be fully refunded by the promoter.”

The venue, which is based in Cliff Street, Mexborough hit back, sharing a post from promoters Prestige Talent Management and Promotions.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have been informed that the show has been cancelled.

“Please contact them directly in regards to any refunds although we are told these will be done automatically.

“Please accept our apologies for this - we have only just found out less than an hour ago that the gig won't be taking place.

“Note that Gorilla were not the promoter of this show and were not responsible for the sale of the tickets.”

A spokesperson for Prestige Talent Management & Promotions posted: “It’s with regret to announce that tonight show with Dodgy has now been cancelled

“Refunds have been issued from your ticket provider.”

Formed in Hounslow in 1990, the band rose to prominence during the Britpop era of the 1990s, with Good Enough, their biggest hit single, reaching number four in the charts.

The group’s 1996 album, Free Peace Sweet, also hit the top ten and since then, the group have become festival favourites.