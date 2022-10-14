War hero Ben Parkinson opens brand new sensory and therapeutic centre in Doncaster

Inspired Day Care Services has opened its doors in Chequer Road and will offer treatments and environments for those aged 18 and over.

Respite manager Michala Davies said: “We are a day care and community respite service which offers therapeutic and sensory treatments and environments for adults with profound, complex, multiple physical and learning disabilities aged 18 and above.

"We are now taking referrals for clients who wish to access our service, to be supported by fully trained support workers and take full advantage of what we have to offer such as a hydrotherapy pool, therapy kitchen, cinema room, art room, salon, immersive room, interactive IT suite and spacious sensory room.

Ben Parkinson opened the new Inspired Day Care Services centre in Chequer Road.

“Our centre is for clients who require a higher level of treatment and intervention to maintain and improve their physical and mental health needs, providing a sociable, stimulating and relaxing environment.

"We also offer a 24 hour respite service to those that require the support within their own home enabling them to remain in a comfortable, safe and familiar environment. We are able to also hire out our facilities during the evening and weekends for those that can not or do not access the day centre.”

And users were impressed after Ben, who lost both his legs in Afghanistan and who survived other horrific injuries, cut the ribbon to unveil the new centre.

“A beautiful space, completely fit for purpose and I believe it will make a big difference in people’s life,” said James.

“Amazing building just what Doncaster needs,” added Lee while Sarah said: “Wonderful, very impressed with the facilities.”

“Very impressive all round., but especially the use of technology and the hydro pool,” Ernie added while Donna said: “I frequently visited during the refurb works the space is completely different. All areas offer a feel of calm and will undoubtedly create a feeling of refreshment and rejuvenation for your clients”.