Want to be an air traffic controller? Doncaster Sheffield Airport is recruiting

The airport currently has a vacancy for a part-time Air Traffic Control Assistant to join its team working within the Air Traffic Control tower.

It is one of a number of airport jobs been advertised as the New Year gets underway.

A spokesman said: “There is the potential for this to increase to full time hours to cover a colleague’s maternity leave if the successful candidate is able to do so.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is recruiting.

The job advert said: “As an Air Traffic Control Assistant your main objective is to work closely with the Air Traffic Control Officers to provide a safe and expeditious air traffic service to aircraft operating in the air and on the ground.

“The role will often see the successful candidate as first point of contact for Air Traffic Control this can be demanding therefore a proven track record demonstrating the ability to multitask and prioritise workload correctly is essential. You will be required to work as part of a team but have the capability to take self-responsibility when necessary.

The hours of work will be 18.75 per week, you will be working shifts across the 24-hour day. You will hold responsibility for monitoring, relaying and updating flight data, conducting weather observations, communicating flight safety messages and interacting with other airport departments.