Wall celebrating Doncaster's city status and racing heritage to be unveiled

The City Celebration Wall is coming to Doncaster Racecourse – and will showcase some of the major events in the venue’s history as well as featuring personalised plaques which will be priced from £100.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesman said: “As we celebrate Doncaster’s recent investiture as a city by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Doncaster Racecourse would like to mark this historic occasion with a structure that celebrates the greatest milestones to ever take place at this historic venue over its illustrious 400+ year history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City Celebration Wall will feature personalised plaques that can be purchased by individuals, companies and organisations who wish to make their mark and feature on the wall alongside their racing industry heroes.

The City Celebration Wall is coming to Doncaster.

Positioned in the Grandstand Enclosure, the City Celebration Wall will be unveiled this summer, prior to the 246th running of the World’s Oldest Classic - The Betfred St Leger Stakes, at the Betfred St Leger Festival, which takes place from 14 to 17 September.

Personalised plaques come in three different sizes and start at just £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replica plaques can also be purchased to proudly display at home or in the workplace.