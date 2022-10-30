In partnership with the Ministry of Justice, wagamama trained 15 prisoners at HMP Hatfield on some of the restaurant’s classic dishes to bring to life the experience of working in the firm’s kitchens.

The wagamama team was headed by Global Executive Chef Steve Manglesot and supported by Jamie Henderson, Jaymi Lincoln and Sean Lockwood feeding hundreds of inmates’ food prepared by their peers.

The wagamama chefs were joined by the 15 men who are interested in a job in hospitality upon release and took over the prison kitchen for the day.

Chefs from Wagamama visted HMP Hatfield to teach 15 budding chefs kitchen skills.

Together they created about 250 portions of mouth-watering wagamama dishes including chicken katsu curry, yasai katsu and bang bang cauliflower. All of these dishes were made completely from scratch with fresh produce enabling the men to learn new skills and experience the wagamama working ways, getting a true flavour for what working in a wagamama kitchen is like.

A wagamama spokesperson said: “This year wagamama has visited multiple prisons across the UK where we talked to men and women who are close to release about wagamama, who we are, what we stand for and the job opportunities we have to offer, alongside the apprenticeship opportunities to build on any kitchen based education they have received from the prison.

"The session at HMP Hatfield was an open invitation to all men in the prison and proved highly successful and a blueprint for further work in this space.

“We believe that everyone deserves a chance but we also strongly believe in second chances. We all need to remove the blindfolds of judgement and give everyone an equal opportunity to meaningful work, and always remember, your past should never define your future.”

New Futures Network Chief Executive Duncan O Leary said:“Getting prisoners into work is the best way to cut reoffending and keep the public safe.

“That’s why some of the nation’s best-loved restaurant and pub chains are teaming up with prisons to give inmates the skills they need to secure a job on release – all while helping hospitality firms train the workforce they need to grow and thrive.”

Over 70,000 people are released from prison each year and it is well evidenced that jobs cut reoffending and steer individuals away from a life of crime.

The visit forms part of a wider initiative by the Ministry of Justice and New Futures Network called ‘Unlocking Hospitality’ a two-week event to drive up the numbers of inmates joining hospitality schemes – an industry which is struggling to recruit the people it needs.

As part of the visit, wagamama will formally team up with the MoJ and Prison Service to offer roles to prisoners out on licence, giving them the chance to gain key skills in the hospitality industry before leaving prison. The scheme will be piloted with HMP Hatfield and will roll out in the second quarter of 2023.