Wadworth residents have brought some new year cheer to a Doncaster charity, thanks to their festive fundraising.

The fourth annual Wadworth Christmas Lights switch on raised £1,005 for St John’s Hospice in Balby after village residents sponsored a record-breaking 94 trees this year.

Organiser Karla Kirton, who came up with the idea during the Covid-10 pandemic in 2020 said: “What started as an idea to bring people together at a difficult time, has now become a real community event.

“We ask people to donate £10 for their tree, and tag each one to show each sponsor, then we all gather on the village green to switch the lights on together, before enjoying a few carols.”

Karla Kirton (left) is pictured at St John’s Hospice with Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan (right).

She added: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part, with special thanks to Kev Mead, Alan Townsend and Derek Pamment, Tweed at Wadworth, Janet Peart and Gareth Hobson, who help make it happen, we’re delighted to be donating such a fantastic sum of money to a charity, which touches the lives on so many local people.”

Karla visited St John’s Hospice to handover the cheque to Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan, who said: “On behalf of everyone here, I’d like to say thank you to everyone in Wadworth for their support!

“Every penny they’ve donated will go towards providing comfort and care to patients and families who need our support – both at the Hospice and in their own homes.”