Vulcan XM594: Museum marks 60th anniversary of iconic aircraft’s operational RAF Squadron service

To mark the anniversary, the Newark Air Museum (NAM) is hosting an event at its site in eastern Nottinghamshire.

The event is giving members of the museum’s Cockpit Opening Team the opportunity to provide free cockpit access to the Vulcan, to those people on the Reserve List for the 40th Anniversary event in February 2023.

Participants for the free cockpit access to XM594 are being notified of their timed ticket arrival time for going on board the aircraft, where they will be hosted by several former Vulcan personnel.

Avro Vulcan XM594

Throughout the weekend various Vulcan related displays are being hosted around the museum site and in the display hangars.

On the Saturday NAM have an Aeroboot/Aerojumble aviation sale taking place, where people can search for various aviation items that will be on sale.

In addition, a series of talks by ex-Vulcan aircrew is planned to take place throughout the weekend in the Dambusters Hut; whilst various former Vulcan air and ground crew will be hosting walk-round tours of the XM594.

During the weekend various other museum aircraft and cockpits will be opening for viewing, as per normal, a small additional fee/donation is charged for access to these aircraft.

The event is open to the public and normal museum admission rates will apply.