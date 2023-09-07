News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Vulcan XM594: Museum marks 60th anniversary of iconic aircraft’s operational RAF Squadron service

On the weekend of September 16-17 it will be sixty years since Avro Vulcan XM594 entered operational squadron service with the Royal Air Force Vulcan Wing at RAF Scampton.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

To mark the anniversary, the Newark Air Museum (NAM) is hosting an event at its site in eastern Nottinghamshire.

The event is giving members of the museum’s Cockpit Opening Team the opportunity to provide free cockpit access to the Vulcan, to those people on the Reserve List for the 40th Anniversary event in February 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Participants for the free cockpit access to XM594 are being notified of their timed ticket arrival time for going on board the aircraft, where they will be hosted by several former Vulcan personnel.

Avro Vulcan XM594Avro Vulcan XM594
Avro Vulcan XM594
Most Popular

Throughout the weekend various Vulcan related displays are being hosted around the museum site and in the display hangars.

On the Saturday NAM have an Aeroboot/Aerojumble aviation sale taking place, where people can search for various aviation items that will be on sale.

In addition, a series of talks by ex-Vulcan aircrew is planned to take place throughout the weekend in the Dambusters Hut; whilst various former Vulcan air and ground crew will be hosting walk-round tours of the XM594.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the weekend various other museum aircraft and cockpits will be opening for viewing, as per normal, a small additional fee/donation is charged for access to these aircraft.

The event is open to the public and normal museum admission rates will apply.

Admission is: Adults £10, Over 65s £10, Children £5.50 and Family ticket [2 adults and 3 children] £28. Appointments are preferred for Group [15 plus people] visits.

Visit www.newarkairmuseum.org or email: [email protected] for more details.

Related topics:Participants