Four special events have been created and will take place on April 28, May 12, May 19 and June 9 where visitors will be able to enjoy time in the presence of British aviation history.

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) said: “We are thrilled to be able to once again invite supporters to book on one of our special tours to see XH558. There are eight sessions available across the four event dates, where visitors will get the opportunity to walk beneath the iconic aircraft’s huge delta-wing and view the thousands of names displayed beneath this much-loved aircraft.

“There will also be the chance to speak to our volunteer engineering team to find out what it takes to maintain a Vulcan.

“We are pleased to be working with the City of Doncaster Council, as the leaseholders for the airport, and our current landlords to be able to put these events on.”

There will be two sessions on each of the dates, a morning session will begin at 10am and an afternoon session at 1pm.

“The sessions will begin with a briefing and then each tour will spend approximately 90 minutes at the aircraft where visitors will be able to see the names on the aircraft, which is something that is extremely important to a lot of our supporters, and they will also be able to access the cockpit.

“We know how important these tours are and they tend to sell out within a day of being put on sale. We are hoping to add even more dates in the coming months and we look forward to working with the successful company who will eventually reopen the airport as we work to secure our long-term future in Doncaster.”

To book tickets on the tour visit www.vulcantothesky.org