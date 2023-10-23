Volunteers in South Yorkshire needed to help NSPCC keep school children safe

Could you spare just a few hours each month to help the NSPCC keep children in South Yorkshire safe?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NSPCC is looking for new volunteers to help share its Speak Out Stay Safe (SOSS) programme in primary schools across South Yorkshire.. Due to a shortage of volunteers, the charity is struggling to provide face-to-face workshops in all areas.

Speak Out Stay Safe is designed to help children aged 5 to 11 understand how to recognise abuse in all its forms. Using age-appropriate language, it helps them understand that abuse is never a child’s fault, that they have the right to be safe, and how to get help from safe adults and the NSPCC’s Childline service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, the NSPCC delivered SOSS to 22,732 children in 100 schools across South Yorkshire and now it needs new volunteers to help the organisation in coming months. The charity is now looking for volunteers to train to deliver sessions in person this new school year.

All NSPCC school volunteers are required to give a minimum commitment of visiting two schools a month.

Through the programme’s assemblies and workshops, which are delivered by volunteers with the help of mascot Buddy, children learn about the different types of abuse and what to do if they are ever worried about themselves or a friend.

Michelle Stubbs, NSPCC Schools Manager for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, said: “Our schools service volunteers play a crucial role in making sure children are protected from abuse, know how to spot the signs of abuse and feel confident when speaking out about things that scare and worry them.

“We need more volunteers, including people from Black and Asian backgrounds, to help us reach out to all schools and children in South Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joni Welsh, an NSPCC’s schools service volunteer from Yorkshire, said: "Having been an NSPCC Schools Service Volunteer for eight years, I would like to say how worthwhile I have found the whole experience and how amazing it is to be part of a like minded and committed team of volunteers.

“I would urge anyone who wants to help empower our children to speak out and help them be safe to consider becoming a School Service Volunteer."

All NSPCC school volunteers are required to give a minimum commitment of visiting two schools a month and they will receive training and support.

To apply to become a volunteer visit: https://join-us.nspcc.org.uk/volunteers/