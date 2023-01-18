Volunteers in Doncaster urgently required to support the Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal

All across the country supporters will be donning the infamous giant yellow top hats in supermarkets for the Great Daffodil Appeal - Marie Curie’s flagship fundraiser, which has now been running for 37 years.

Collections returned in 2022 following a two-year suspension during the pandemic so it is more important than ever that people support the charity’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year the money raised helped the charity provide direct care to more than 46,000 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes. Donations also support its Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

Smita Mistry volunteers to fundraise for The Great Daffodil Appeal - could you offer your time?

Rebecca Bramley, local Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal is my favourite time of the year and is a brilliant and fun way to support Marie Curie. Volunteers are so important to us and we’re calling on the people of Doncaster to once again give a couple of hours of their time, don a big yellow hat and help us raise as much money as we can.

“Collecting couldn’t be simpler and our amazing team will support you from the moment you sign-up to volunteer, making sure you have everything you need to encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the money raised will help Marie Curie continue to provide vital end of life care for terminally ill people and their families during their final days, weeks and months.”

To sign-up to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in Yorkshire, visit Mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call Rebecca on 07525 392984.

Advertisement Hide Ad