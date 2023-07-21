The Centre at Cantley, based in Cantley Community Library, received the donation after applying for funding to Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Matt Barker, Director in Charge, Persimmon South Yorkshire visited the charity’s community hub to hand over a cheque for £1,000 in the presence of Bessacarr Councillor Majid Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the lending of books and DVDs, the library is the centre of the local community running numerous social events and offering support sessions and various training courses, including the newly launched five-week photography and six-week art courses.

Richard Halstead, The Centre at Cantley Chairman; Councillor Majid Khan; Matt Barker, Director in Charge, Persimmon South Yorkshire

The Centre at Cantley runs regular social events for people of all interests including Knit and natter sessions, jigsaw and book clubs, coffee mornings, and winter and summer fayres. Nine computer terminals are also available for the public, accompanied by one-to-one tech support and dedicated ‘Tea & Tech’ sessions. The centre is also a registered warm hub and offers refreshments, magazines and puzzle books for warm space visitors.

The £1,000 donation from Persimmon will contribute to the day-to-day running costs of the charity and its venue.

Persimmon has donated over £1.5 million to charities, community groups and local organisations nationwide via its Community Champions scheme over the last two years. Donations of up to £6,000 are available to local community and charitable groups every quarter, with applications received via the Community Champions website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the presentation, Bessacarr Ward Councillor Majid Khan said: “Community centres and voluntary groups are the backbone of our country. I am pleased that the Centre at Cantley Library and the fantastic team of volunteers who keep it going are getting recognition for their work and the service they provide with a donation from Persimmon’s Community Champions Scheme.”

Commenting on the donation from Persimmon, The Centre at Cantley Chairman, Richard Halstead, said: "Here at Cantley Community Library, our volunteers are working hard to support the local community with a wide range of activities from the library and IT services through activities, courses and events.

“It is great to see our local businesses getting involved, and we would like to thank Persimmon for their significant contribution that will go towards continuing to make the Library a welcome space for all members of our local community."

Matt Barker, Director in Charge, Persimmon South Yorkshire, commented: “We’re thrilled to support such a valuable community initiative close by our South Yorkshire office.