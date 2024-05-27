Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man who was studying for a degree but had no work experience, turned to volunteering at a local hospital and has never looked back.

Atique Arif, aged 44, now volunteers in two different areas at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and has also become a National Research Ambassador.

Atique (pictured) has volunteered for four years and spends his time at RDaSH working generally for the NHS Trust and for the research team, called Grounded Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atique explained:”My path and Grounded Research’s paths crossed when I was in the final year of my degree. I had no experience to enter the world of work and they gave me the opportunity to gain vital experience. I took up the opportunity and never looked back.

Atique Arif.

“I get a lot out of volunteering,” added Atique. “Volunteering offers opportunities, networks, you get to see things and meet people. It absolutely is an amazing experience.

So what is Atique’s advice to anyone thinking about volunteering? ‘”Go for it,” he said. “Don’t look back, give it a try and you will enjoy it.”

Atique’s story can we watched at: https://youtu.be/Hm6JXEoZxkM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fancy volunteering? If so, a volunteering and involvement celebration event will be held at Doncaster’s CAST Theatre on Monday June 3 where new and aspiring volunteers and people who want to get involved are invited to talk to staff starting the event is at 1.30pm till 3.30pm to find out more about the new and exciting volunteering and involvement opportunities at RDaSH. You can book a place at https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/rdash-annual-volunteer-recognition-and-involvement-event/ or simply visit the What’s On section of the CAST website.