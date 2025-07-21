Virgin Media issues apology to Doncaster customers and says all should now be back online

Virgin Media has apologised to customers and has said all should now be back online after a fire disrupted broadband and television services for hundreds of people across Doncaster.

A van fire caused serious damage to cables in the middle of last week – with many customers still without service over the weekend.

Labour Doncaster North MP Ed Milband waded into the fight, saying he was “disappointed” with the way the firm has handled the issue.

In an update, Virgin Media said: “We apologise to residents in Doncaster who have been experiencing issues with their broadband services in recent days, due to a fire which caused significant damage to our cables.

“Our teams have been working round the clock to repair this damage and fully restore services for all customers, and this work was completed on Sunday afternoon.

"Customers who were impacted should now be back online, and if anyone isn’t, please let us know so we can investigate their issue.”

It is understood that after intial repairs were carried out, engineers found further damage to other cables.

Any customers who are still experiencing issues are advided to reboot their modems.

Last week, Mr Miliband took up the fight for scores of Virgin Media customers still without TV and internet services – after the firm said supplies had been “fully restored.”

He said: “I was told that after the initial work was completed and services appeared to be restored for all, late yesterday afternoon Virgin Media became aware that one of their cables – which initially appeared to be undamaged by the fire itself – showed signs of heat damage.

“I am disappointed by the lack of communication from Virgin Media, and I have requested to speak with the organisation directly to express my concerns about how this situation has been handled, given the significant impact this has had on many residents across Doncaster North.

Last week the firm said: “Following a fire that caused significant damage to some of our cables, our teams worked late into the night and have now completed their repair works, with services fully restored.”

However, many customers messaged the Free Press to say they were still without television or internet access.