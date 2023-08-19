We were contacted by a man who had seen the Free Press story about unexplained lights in the skies over Doncaster and questioned whether he had seen the very same thing.

He said: “Regarding your post below, I saw something exactly the same, on Wednesday AND Thursday nights about 10.45pm too, but, I'm way down in Sussex! I was looking North East but can't believe we can both see the same thing! Or can we!?

Earlier last week Doncaster man Thomas Molle says he was left ‘freaked out’ after spotting ‘weird moving lights’ in the skies over the city.

He said: “It was really weird - it hung about for ages moving very weirdly.