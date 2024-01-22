News you can trust since 1925
Video: Seven-month-old Auckley the Amur Leopard makes her first oudoor appearance at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The adorable seven-month-old Auckley the Amur Leopard has made her first oudoor appearance at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:19 GMT
Cub Auckley, who is one of a critically endangered species, took her first steps into the front reserve at Leopard Heights this week.

A spokesman said: “Over the past few months we have been observing Auckley’s journey as she has been building up her strength and climbing skills in the two nursery reserves. With her newfound confidence, Auckley has now ventured into the front reserve for all to see.”

