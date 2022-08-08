Video: See Annabelle, 8, take part in the Commonwealth Games long jump

Whilst in the audience at Birmingham she was asked if she would like to attempt the long jump on the track. Persuaded by her 19-year-old sister Leah Adie she said yes.

Her mum Lesley said: “She did the jump, supported, and cheered on by the 25,000 crowd.”

Little Annabelle Adie-Newman

Annabelle is usually a fan of dancing and acting but has an interest in sport so after watching the athletics and the women’s long jump she had seen how it was done.

What a great memory – and maybe we’ll see her actually compete at a Games in the future?

*The Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. It comes to a close today, Monday August 8.

