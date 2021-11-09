Video reveals how artist created Doncaster murder victim portrait to highlight male violence

Illustrator Henny Beaumont was moved to create the Disappearing Women project after MP Jess Phillips read out the names of 118 women in Parliament, all of whom died between March 2020 and March 2021 as a result of male violence.

Among them was Doncaster’s Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26, who was murdered by her abusive and controlling partner Terence Papworth, 45, at his home in Dryden Road, Balby in June 2020.

Papworth killed himself in his cell at HMP Leeds before he could go on trial over the murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Henny Beaumont's portrait of Amy-Leanne Stringfellow. (Photo: Henny Beaumont).

Beaumont said: “On international Women's Day, Jess Phillips read the names of 118 women killed by men that year.

"The only name I’d heard of was Sarah Everard.

"As part of a drive towards remembering, honouring and making all of these women visible, I have committed to painting each and every one of them over the course of the next few months.

“Where there is no image available, I'm painting flowers.”

She added: “A woman is killed by a man every three days in the UK.

"The sad truth is that the deaths of many of these women do not even get reported in the press and most are overlooked by the mainstream media."

Working in partnership with Centre for Women’s Justice and The Femicide Census to create a memorial to honour each of the 118 women killed, the project includes powerful watercolour animated paintings of each woman.

She has filmed the art being created in reverse so the viewer can see the woman concerned disappear before her name appears in her honour. The paintings will be presented to the families of victims.

The project has already raised nearly £10,000 for women’s charities, with money continuing to pour in.

You can donate to the Disappearing Women campaign HERE

You can watch the video showing how Henny created the portrait of Amy-Leanne HERE