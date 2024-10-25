Video: Mayor shows "incredible" overhaul of Corn Exchange as re-opening draws nearer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s historic Corn Exchange is set to bounce back into life in the coming months after going an “incredible” overhaul, the city’s mayor has said.

Ros Jones shared a video showing work to transform the historic Victorian building which has stood in the heart of Doncaster city centre since the 1870s.

She said: “Our historic Corn Exchange is nearing the end of its refurbishment and looking incredible!

“This will be a fabulous addition to our Doncaster Markets offering.

Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange is being given an extensive overhaul.

“Details for the opening will be shared in the coming weeks.”

A spokesperson for Visit Doncaster said: “Get ready to experience a vibrant new space along with some exciting events

“Stay tuned for the grand reopening.”

And Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “The renovation of the Corn Exchange is amazing.

"I had a sneak-peak a couple of months ago to see how the space has been transformed.

“I can't wait to visit once it's opened and buy from good local businesses.”

Bosses are keen to see a string of new traders inside the building when it re-opens following the £5 million upgrade.

The Grade II listed building closed its doors in 2022 for an ‘arts and culture’ revamp, which will see it repurposed with a variety of differerent stalls and arts spaces when it eventually re-opens.

Last year, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The next exciting chapter for the Corn Exchange will feature the introduction of ten sleek and modern trading units on the ground floor, versatile gallery spaces for a variety of uses, and a spacious central area bathed in natural light, perfect for hosting pop-up events and entertainment.

“This revitalisation project not only breathes new life into the area but also sets the stage for independent businesses to thrive and flourish.

“It's all about preserving the building's legacy and enhancing the offerings at Doncaster Market.”

Built in the Victorian era, it was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Sir Winston Churchill also made a speech at the building which was totally redeveloped following a devastating fire in January 1994, eventually reopening in 1997.