Video: Little Evianna Larose waved her flag for Her Majesty in Doncaster during yesterday's funeral

It was a day of sadness for all ages yesterday as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:27 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:27 am

Businesses, most of the media, in fact almost all walks of life came to a standstill as the ceremony took place throrughout the day.

Free Press reader Sarah Fraser watched along with her nine-month old daughter Evianna Larose from Rossington who wore her Jubilee outfit once again for the event.

Evianna Larose, aged nine months

Sarah said: “We will put this in a memory box with for her with some other memory items.”

