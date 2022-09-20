Video: Little Evianna Larose waved her flag for Her Majesty in Doncaster during yesterday's funeral
It was a day of sadness for all ages yesterday as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:27 am
Businesses, most of the media, in fact almost all walks of life came to a standstill as the ceremony took place throrughout the day.
Free Press reader Sarah Fraser watched along with her nine-month old daughter Evianna Larose from Rossington who wore her Jubilee outfit once again for the event.
Sarah said: “We will put this in a memory box with for her with some other memory items.”