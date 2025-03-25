Video: Huge swirling spiral appears in skies above Doncaster
The spiral was seen in the night sky across the UK at about 8pm on Monday – and is believed to have been caused by a SpaceX rocket launch in the United States.
The shape, which was visible for several minutes before fading, is believed to have been caused by leftover fuel released by the rocket in space.
The Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's space company lifted off around 13:50 local time in Florida (17:50 GMT) on a classified US government mission.
The Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket. After launching into space, it releases what is called its payload - whatever it is carrying, such as a satellite, to complete its mission - which continues its journey into space.
The rocket then turns back around towards Earth. As it does, it ejects any leftover fuel, which freezes instantly due to the altitude in a spiral pattern caused by the rocket's movement.
Light is then reflected off the frozen fuel, making it visible on Earth.
The glowing swirl was photographed in England and Wales, and was also seen in parts of Europe.
SpaceX said on X the launch was a US government National Reconnaissance Office mission. The Kennedy Space Center also said on X the launch was a classified mission for that office.
People across Doncaster managed to capture video and photos of the rare sight in the skies.
