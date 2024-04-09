Video: Gary Barlow in 'very nice day out' at Doncaster recycling centre
Well, in fairness, he actually hasn’t – but City of Doncaster Council has become the latest organisation spoofing a recent TikTok clip by the singer which has gone viral.
The star has become a meme after posting a quick video about his "very nice day out" at a vineyard.
The Take That singer owns a wine range, with Gary Barlow Wines launching in 2021.
Gary posted a video on April 5 on his wine brand's TikTok account from a vineyard, looking very happy to be around some grapevines.
The 53-year-old smiled at the camera, declaring: "This is my idea of a very nice day out."
It didn't take long for the video to go viral, with over one million views.
With some people noting the so-called 'Gary Barlow pause' referencing his longer-than-usual pause before speaking, others began stitching Barlow's video.
There have been countless versions of people taking out Gary's video and plonking it on various locations and situations, creating new "very nice days out".
Gary himself has noted the trend, responding to various versions on Twitter, including a version by his mates Ant & Dec.
And now City of Doncaster Council has joined the trend, super imposing Gary over an aerial shot of a city waste site and captioning it: “Is there anything better than a good sort out and a trip to the Household Waste & Recycling Centre?,” on X, formerly Twitter.
