Video: Gary Barlow in 'very nice day out' at Doncaster recycling centre

Take That star Gary Barlow has been urging people to enjoy “a very nice day out” – at Doncaster’s household waste recycling centres.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Well, in fairness, he actually hasn’t – but City of Doncaster Council has become the latest organisation spoofing a recent TikTok clip by the singer which has gone viral.

The star has become a meme after posting a quick video about his "very nice day out" at a vineyard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Take That singer owns a wine range, with Gary Barlow Wines launching in 2021.

Will Take That's Gary Barlow be spending a "very nice day out" at Doncaster's Household Waste Recycling Centres? (Photo: City of Doncaster Council/X).Will Take That's Gary Barlow be spending a "very nice day out" at Doncaster's Household Waste Recycling Centres? (Photo: City of Doncaster Council/X).
Will Take That's Gary Barlow be spending a "very nice day out" at Doncaster's Household Waste Recycling Centres? (Photo: City of Doncaster Council/X).

Gary posted a video on April 5 on his wine brand's TikTok account from a vineyard, looking very happy to be around some grapevines.

The 53-year-old smiled at the camera, declaring: "This is my idea of a very nice day out."

It didn't take long for the video to go viral, with over one million views.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With some people noting the so-called 'Gary Barlow pause' referencing his longer-than-usual pause before speaking, others began stitching Barlow's video.

There have been countless versions of people taking out Gary's video and plonking it on various locations and situations, creating new "very nice days out".

Gary himself has noted the trend, responding to various versions on Twitter, including a version by his mates Ant & Dec.

And now City of Doncaster Council has joined the trend, super imposing Gary over an aerial shot of a city waste site and captioning it: “Is there anything better than a good sort out and a trip to the Household Waste & Recycling Centre?,” on X, formerly Twitter.

Related topics:Gary BarlowTake ThatDoncasterTikTokDoncaster Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.