There have been growing calls for free parking to be introduced in the city centre to lure back customers over claims of a dwindling number of shoppers.

But greengrocer K.D. Davis and Sons shared a clip of a full market car park on Saturday morning, adding: “Free parking isn’t the answer - 10am this morning.

In a separate post, aimed at the mayor, the trader said: “Doncaster Markets is clearly the biggest and most iconic asset in Doncaster.

Aerial footage shows a packed out Doncaster Market car park.

"Why doesn’t it get the support it deserves Ros Jones?”

Last month, the same trader made a heartfelt plea to shoppers to visit the city’s historic markets, saying: “Use it or lose it.”

The call was one of a number made by fed-up stallholders in recent months over a growing number of shoppers describing the city centre as “a ghost town” – and claiming it is unsafe to visit.

But traders are battling back and are urging people to support the market – before it is too late.

The call cames after High Street retail giant Marks and Spencer announced it was closing its Baxtergate-Frenchgate store next summer and transferring trade to a new and extended store at the Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road, with the adjoining House of Fraser Outlet Store also set to shut.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has repeatedly called for free parking to boost the number of shoppers.

A K.D. Davis spokesman said: “All we can say is please support your local traders.

"So many are just looking for that last excuse to give up, we’re one of them! As they say, use it or lose it.”

Last year, Neil Gibson, who runs Neil’s Cheese Board in the food hall, hit back at critics and said: “The market is not dead or dying.

"It is very much alive and kicking, supported by a very loyal customer base.

"Like most of the traders on the market, we really get disheartened reading negative comments.