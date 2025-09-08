Video: Free music festival attracts hundreds to Doncaster city centre

A free, three-day music festival attracted hundreds of people to Doncaster city centre to enjoy a broad range of sounds and entertainment as well as a feast of food and drink.

The DN One Live Festival was held from Friday to Sunday in Doncaster’s Sir Nigel Gresley Square with fans packing into the square on all three days.

Friday saw a tribute to boy bands McFly and Busted topping the bill, while on Saturday, after an afternoon of country sounds, rock fans were in for a treat with a tribute to US rockers the Foo Fighters.

Sunday served up a feast of family friendly entertainment before being rounded off with a performance of reggae and ska classics from Jungle Lion.

The three day festival, organised by City of Doncaster Council and Visit Doncaster, was aimed to kick off St Leger week, which gets under way at Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday.

