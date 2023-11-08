Video: Family's fury as teenager's grave smashed up at Doncaster cemetery

A sister has spoken of her shock after finding damage to the grave of her beloved brother at a Doncaster cemetery.

A memorial bench was overturned at the grave of Thomas Patrick Connor who was just 19 when he died in a road crash four years ago.

His sister, who asked not to be named, said chunks of marble were discovered scattered across the grave in Rose Hill Cemetery as the family paid their respects.

She said: “They broke the bench and with the force of that getting pushed over, it has shattered pieces of marble that have broken off.

The family of Thomas Patrick Connor were left fuming after finding damage to his grave in a Doncaster cemetery.

"Then they have been thrown over and over at his headstone.”

The family say a camera to watch over the grave over vandal fears were installed last year, but say they were ordered to take it down.